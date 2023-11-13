Perot Museum launches ultimate T-Rex exhibit on Monday

Starting Monday, the most fearsome carnivore to ever roam the earth is calling Dallas home.

The Perot Museum of Nature Science is launching T. rex: The Ultimate Predator for a special ten-month exhibition.

Tyrannosaurus rex, the world’s most recognizable dinosaur, ruled the planet for over two million years.

Visitors will be able to see the most accurate Tyrannosaurus rex models ever constructed.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

Did you know a T-Rex technically used to look like this? We didn’t either!

Fossils, interactive activities and other programs are all part of the new exhibit, which focuses on teaching curious minds of all ages about the tyrannosaur family.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

T. rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibition will rule the Perot Museum from its opening on Monday through September 22, 2024.

For more details, click here.