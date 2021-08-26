Pediatric ICU Bed Space Still Low Thursday in North Texas

The latest figures from Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth show that as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the hospital continues to have no staffed pediatric intensive care unit beds available for patients.

The last official update from the DFW Hospital Council on Wednesday indicated that situation of no staffed pediatric ICU beds applied to the entire North Texas region, which includes facilities in 19 counties. That snapshot speaks to the effect the latest surge of COVID-19 cases, coupled with an unexpected rise in respiratory illnesses like RSV, has had on the medical staffs at local children’s hospitals.

A representative from Cook Children’s noted on Thursday that capacity was tight, but emphasized that their facility is not sending patients to other hospitals at this point.

“If the situation arises where we cannot accommodate a patient at our hospital, we will find a bed for them at an appropriate facility,” said Kim Brown, Media Relations and Content Manager for Cook Children’s. “The safety and well-being of the children in our community is our number one priority and we are doing everything in our power to make sure their needs are met.”

A representative from Children’s Health in Dallas did not directly address whether there was any available staffed ICU space as of 11 a.m. Thursday, but it did stress that the number fluctuates throughout the day.

“We continue to be prepared and equipped to provide care for children in North Texas,” a representative from Children’s Health noted.