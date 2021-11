One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Casa View neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Ferguson Road and Highwood Drive, Dallas police said.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A black vehicle and a yellow vehicle fled the location, police said.