Dallas

Paul Quinn College, Dallas Mavericks Unveil New Campus Basketball Court

By Candace Sweat

NBC 5 News

On Wednesday the Paul Quinn Tigers and the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a new outdoor basketball court on campus that aims to combine sport and sense of community.

Dr. Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn, says it's one of many projects that prove the college is headed in a positive direction.

“There is something special going on here. This isn't just a Dallas institution. This isn't just a Southern Dallas institution. We are a national institution, so we keep trying to exceed people's expectations,” Sorrell said.

Recently, Paul Quinn reopened its chapel for the first time in a decade. Come early summer, a ribbon cutting is expected for its first new building in forty years.

“We call it an outdoor basketball court, but the reality of it is its art. It’s a community focal point. It is so much more than a basketball court,” he said.

The court was designed by Dallas street artist Tex Moton, the same artist who designed the Mavericks' city edition jerseys.

