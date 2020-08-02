Fort Worth

Passenger Dies After Racing Vehicle Flips: Fort Worth Police

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified by police

Officers were called about 3:15 a.m. to the the 3300 block of the East Loop 820 South Freeway, where witnesses said two vehicles had been racing on the freeway when one lost control and flipped.

A passenger in a car that had been racing died early Sunday when the vehicle flipped, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers were called about 3:15 a.m. to the the 3300 block of the East Loop 820 South Freeway, near East Berry Street, where witnesses said two vehicles had been racing on the freeway when one lost control and flipped.

Police said the second vehicle did not stop and continued southbound on the freeway.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Cedar Hill 17 mins ago

2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on US Highway 67 in Cedar Hill

The passenger, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the wrecked vehicle fled on foot before officers arrived and has not been apprehended.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us