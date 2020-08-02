Passenger Dies After Racing Vehicle Flips: Fort Worth Police

A passenger in a car that had been racing died early Sunday when the vehicle flipped, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers were called about 3:15 a.m. to the the 3300 block of the East Loop 820 South Freeway, near East Berry Street, where witnesses said two vehicles had been racing on the freeway when one lost control and flipped.

Police said the second vehicle did not stop and continued southbound on the freeway.

The passenger, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the wrecked vehicle fled on foot before officers arrived and has not been apprehended.