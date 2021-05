Part of Interstate 35E was closed Sunday morning in Lewisville while crews cleaned up a diesel spill.

Southbound I-35 was shut down from Corporate Drive to just past Music City Mall for cleanup related to a jackknifed 18-wheeled, Lewisville police said.

The highway is expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

Drivers can still take the I-35 Express lanes and the service roads, police said.