Parkland Operated Walk-Up Testing Sites to Close

NBC 5 News

Beginning this weekend, Parkland Health & Hospital System will permanently close its three walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas County due to declining testing volumes. Drive-through sites will continue to operate as normal.

The closures include:

  • Sam Tasby (Vickery), 7001 Fair Oaks Ave., closing Friday at 3 p.m
  • Irving Health Center, 1800 N Britain Road, closing Friday at 3 p.m.
  • West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road, closing Saturday at 3 p.m.

Drive-through sites will continue to offer COVID-19 testing for anyone who might need it. No appointment is needed, and testing is available at no cost.

For additional information about COVID-19 from Parkland Health & Hospital System, click here.

