‘Parade of Lights’ Kicks Off Holiday Season in Fort Worth

For nearly four decades, the "Parade of Lights" has been a Fort Worth tradition.

On Sunday night, hundreds turned out to enjoy a wide array of floats as they made their way through downtown Fort Worth.

"We got the whole family out here, friends too, can't beat it," one spectator said.

But this year many in attendance were admittedly distracted, doing their best to simultaneously watch the Cowboy's take on the New England Patriots.

"We actually came early to get a signal to watch the game, so we are doing two things at once," Maria Gonzalez said.

Of those in attendance, few had as close a connection to this year's parade as Cordelia Wilder. Her son, Quinten, who has Down syndrome, was part of the "Studio 80" float.

"It is really, really special for us," she said. "Hopefully he is going to be dancing and singing with everybody."