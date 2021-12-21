Parade Celebrates South Oak Cliff Football Championship

Hundreds of parents, kids, alumni and neighbors turned out to celebrate the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears winning a state title – something no other Dallas ISD school has achieved in decades.

People lined up along South Marsalis Avenue early Tuesday morning to watch a parade in honor of the championship football team.

“It felt amazing,” said South Oak Cliff quarterback and SMU signee Kevin Henry-Jennings. “Everybody came out and supported us and this team and we had no idea this would happen. They supported us and it felt good.”

A party followed the parade at the high school practice field, a facility made possible through a $52 million district investment in bond packages after students led walk-outs over poor campus conditions.

“We wouldn’t be here y’all if it wasn’t for our kids or our community that came together,” Dr. Maxie Johnson, DISD District 5 Trustee, told the crowd.

"You look to the future with open aspiration because this wasn’t the last state championship," Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa told the crowd. "We’re going to have many more."

The state title coupled with a turnaround in academics at South Oak Cliff is proof community leaders say of what happens when you invest in your kids and community.

“My sons started playing on this field playing little league football,” said parent Shapale White. “Now they have their championship ring, so if you go for your dreams and inspire to be all that you can be, a championship is what you’ll walk away with.”