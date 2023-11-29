Panel of AIDS Memorial Quilt on display at UT Arlington

A portion of the AIDS Memorial Quilt is on display at UT Arlington in a special exhibit.

The AIDS Memorial Quilt weighs 54 tons and includes 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals, according to the university.

The panel specifically features a portion dedicated to Ken Cyr, a Fort Worth gay rights activist.

“He started the first gay organization in Fort Worth—the Awareness, Unity and Research Association—and was one of the founders of the Texas Gay Conference," UTA archivist Kathryn Slover said in a statement.

The panel is on display at the UTA Central Library until Dec. 2. The exhibit is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can view the online interactive display here.