Owner of Fort Worth Trucking Company Braces for Higher Diesel Prices

The owner and CEO of a Fort Worth-based trucking company is closely watching the Russia-Ukraine tensions and the impact it'll have on his company.

The conflict could cause climbing diesel prices to soar, further impacting supply chain challenges.

“We’re the largest oil and gas transporter in the US,” said Jim Grundy, CEO and owner of SISU Energy LLC.

He owns a trucking company that delivers cargo across the country.

“You have a shortage of employees, a shortage of product, and a shortage of truckers." said Grundy. "It’s like the perfect storm right now. Add in an oil and gas quandary that’s global."

Grundy says the Russia-Ukraine crisis will have an economic impact on transporting products to stores and groceries, and customers will see prices at the pump increase.

“If that flares up in the next 72 hours, you’re going to see gasoline up 20% probably overnight, and oil prices up behind it,” said Grundy

Both the diesel prices and finding truckers has been a pain.

“Our big pain point is we can’t find enough folks, even with the money that our guys are making, half a million dollars in 7, 8 months a year, which is crazy,” said Grundy.

Grundy says he’s looking to hire 500 qualified truckers by the end of March to keep up with retail and grocery store demand.

He’s halfway there.