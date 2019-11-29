Traffic Flowing Again After Overturned Tractor Trailer on I-35E

Traffic is back to normal along the northbound side of Interstate 35E just past Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas after an overturned tractor trailer slowed traffic for hours, officials say.

The crash happened at about 1:28 p.m. Friday, as a semitrailer loaded with Hobby Lobby containers flipped and blocked the entire highway, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Farmers Branch police assisted in closing the westbound side of Interstate 635 so a wrecker could gain access to the crash. The entire highway was shut down so the wrecker could remove the trailer.

Officials did not have information about injuries or the cause of the crash as of Friday afternoon.