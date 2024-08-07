Overturned 18-wheeler disrupts traffic on I-345 connector to Woodall Rogers in Dallas

A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on the connector from Interstate 345 to Woodall Rogers Freeway shut down multiple lanes on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a major accident on the connector around 12:24 p.m. and arrived to find a trailer tractor flipped on its side.

According to authorities, a vehicle ran into the big rig, causing it to overturn. The trailer blocked all lanes of traffic as a result of the crash.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office

No injuries have been reported in connection with the crash. The lanes were closed for a few hours until they reopened around 5 p.m.