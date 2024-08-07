Dallas

Overturned 18-wheeler disrupts traffic on I-345 connector to Woodall Rogers in Dallas

By De'Anthony Taylor

Dallas County Sheriff's Office

A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on the connector from Interstate 345 to Woodall Rogers Freeway shut down multiple lanes on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a major accident on the connector around 12:24 p.m. and arrived to find a trailer tractor flipped on its side.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

According to authorities, a vehicle ran into the big rig, causing it to overturn. The trailer blocked all lanes of traffic as a result of the crash.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the crash. The lanes were closed for a few hours until they reopened around 5 p.m.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Countytraffic
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us