Over 1,000 families receive 60 pounds of holiday groceries at United Way event

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas hosted one of its largest events of the holiday season, assisting more than 3,000 people at its first-ever Food & Health Resources Fair.

The event was hosted on Saturday at Fair Park Coliseum, bringing much-needed food, health screenings, vaccinations, critical healthcare information, and community resources to families across North Texas.

"We are incredibly proud to bring our community together to support the health and well-being of North Texans through this unique event,” said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “With the support of our sponsors, volunteers, and partners, we’re advancing our Aspire United 2030 goals, ensuring more of our neighbors have access to essential health and wellness resources. This is what it means to truly ‘Live United.’”

Over 1,000 families that pre-registered for the event were able to pick up a 60-pound box of groceries, including fresh poultry and other items to prep for the holidays.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The event, part of United Way’s Aspire United Volunteer Series presented by Texas Instruments, also featured games and activities for the kids, along with live performances from the Mavs ManiAACs, the Lincoln High School “Wall of Sound” Marching Band, and BombazoDFW.

In 2025, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas will celebrate 100 years of serving North Texas. Click here to read more about the volunteer efforts leading up to the big milestone.