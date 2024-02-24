Operation Kindness makes 2023 a record-breaking year for North Texas pets

Operation Kindness is celebrating its highest adoption rate in 47 years.

The North Texas Animal Welfare Organization said they helped 5,702 animals find homes in 2023.

The organization is also celebrating several different milestones over the year including the opening of the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, its new partnership with the Dallas Police Department, and celebrating over 1,000 trips of its Interstate Animal Transit Program, according to the organization.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The organization plans to continue helping pets in need throughout the upcoming year.

According to the organization, they plan to open the Lifesaving Partnerships Hub in Dallas. This hub will bring a pet food pantry and medical surgery suite to Dallas in 2024.

Operation Kindness is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide lifesaving animal shelters and programs for North Texas pets in need. To learn more about their mission or for ways to adopt, visit their website at operationkindness.org.