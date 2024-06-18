Opal's Walk for Freedom set to take place in Dallas

Opal Lee will once again lead the symbolic 'Walk for Freedom' here in North Texas on Wednesday morning.

This year, the event commemorating Juneteenth will take place in Dallas Fair Park.

Dr. Lee, a Fort Worth native, who is affectionately known as the ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ will lead the 2.5-mile march around Fair Park grounds beginning at 9 a.m., symbolizing the 2.5 years it took for news and enforcement of freedom to reach enslaved people in Texas in 1865.

Lee herself walked many miles to Washington D.C. in her efforts to designate Juneteenth (June 19) as a federal holiday.

Her efforts were successful in 2021 and yet she continued to lead Juneteenth marches to promote issues still affecting Black Americans.

Inga Byrd is the creative consultant for Hooked on ENT, one of the organizers for this year’s event.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor.

The symbolic walk has previously navigated around city streets in Fort Worth.

“By us being enclosed inside Fair Park it helps a lot with negating how to get the crowd moved and the safety aspects,” said Byrd.

She says the general population and car parade participants can enter the fairgrounds through Gate 5.

Gate six will also be available to the general population and Gate four will be open for pedestrians, including DART riders arriving for the festivities.

“For me it’s unity,” said Byrd. “For me, it’s a chance for us all to come together and recognize that freedom here in America is something that we all continually have to strive to obtain.”

There is still time to register for ‘Opal’s Walk for Freedom.’

Click here for more information.