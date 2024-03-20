The death of Lamar High School student Ja’Shawn Poirier is still felt one year later.

He was shot and killed on campus just weeks before his 17th birthday. Family, friends, and educators gathered at the high school Wednesday night to remember Poirier.

His mother, Rashone Jacob, told NBC 5 that not much had changed for her in the past year. She is still grieving her son but wanted to join others to honor her son on the anniversary of his death.

“It’s still so unbelievable and I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it,” Jacob said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It was March 20, 2023, a year to the day. Poirier was with other students on the steps outside of Lamar High School in Arlington when another juvenile student walked up with a shotgun and opened fire. Poirier was hit and died.

“Forever sixteen” is what family, friends, and classmates said in unison as they released balloons in his favorite color, green. The memories from that day are still fresh. From tragedy, though, they’ve tried to create some good. A plaque now hangs on the wall inside the school as a reminder of Poirier. A scholarship was also created in his honor.

“It’s a great feeling that they still are coming together and honoring my son’s name and keeping his name alive,” said Jacob.

Jacob said she’s reminded often that she won’t get to see her son’s prom or graduation. She has just one request.

“Never forget March 20, 2023, ever,” she said.

A judge sentenced the juvenile shooter to 40 years in Prison. Detectives have said they do not believe Poirier and the shooter were known to each other.

A hearing will be held on the juvenile's 19th birthday to determine whether he will be turned over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to continue serving his sentence or given probation with conditions and returned to society.