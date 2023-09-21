Juvenile given maximum sentence for fatal shooting at Lamar HS but could be out much sooner

A juvenile who fatally shot another student outside Arlington Lamar High School earlier this year was sentenced to four decades behind bars on Thursday but could spend fewer than four years in jail before being paroled.

Judge Alex Kim read the jury's unanimous punishment Thursday afternoon, telling the now-convicted 15-year-old he'd been sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

The teen, who is not being named because he is a minor, faced a sentence between probation and up to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of Ja’Shawn Poirer - the most allowed under Texas law for a minor not tried as an adult.

Kim said the juvenile must serve a minimum period of confinement and that he cannot be paroled by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for 10 years. However, Kim said after the sentence was read Thursday that a hearing will be held on the juvenile's 19th birthday, in roughly three and a half years, to determine if he will be turned over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice or released.

Investigators said back in March, the 15-year-old brought a shotgun to Lamar High School and fired into a crowd of students waiting outside on the steps before classes began.

Poirer – who had just moved to Arlington from Michigan at the beginning of the school year – was killed and another student was wounded.

While a motive has been debated in court proceedings over the last several months, detectives believe the two boys did not know each other.

The judge ordered the psychological evaluation on Sept. 11 to determine if the defendant was fit to stand trial. A hearing for the evaluation was held last week and the defendant was deemed competent.

Earlier this month the defendant's father was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents had said the gun his son used in the shooting belonged to him.