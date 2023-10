The Dallas Police Department said it has a suspect in custody after a shooting at the State Fair of Texas caused visitors to evacuate the premises.

Reports of the shooting were made around 8 p.m. Saturday.

We are investigating a shooting at the State Fair. The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 15, 2023

There is no word on what led to the shooting and no report of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.