One Person Killed During Crash in SH 360 Construction Zone in Arlington

One person is dead after a crash in an Arlington construction zone on Monday night, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the crash occurred on State Highway 360 North between Park Row Drive and Abram Street.

The crash involved a white car, police said. An occupant from the vehicle was found dead at the scene.

All lanes were closed while officers responded to the crash, and traffic was forced off at the Abrams/Division Street exit.

Traffic was backed up to Arkansas Lane, but the crash has since been cleared.