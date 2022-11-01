Parker County

One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County

By Jacob Reyes

One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5.

On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active domestic violence warrant out for his arrest.

Officers found the man in rural Parker County where he then presented officers with the deadly threat. The man, who remains unidentified at this time, was shot by an FWPD officer and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. This story is developing.

