One North Texas restaurant makes Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the US' for 2024

The Lone Star State is often known for its rich culinary heritage and diverse food scene.

From the classic Southern comfort foods like biscuits and gravy, barbecue, and chicken fried steak to the Tex-Mex favorites such as fajitas, burritos, and nachos, there's something for everyone here. But that's not all - Texas cuisine also features a wide range of international flavors, with influences from Asian, African, German, Czech, and Mexican cultures.

Nevertheless, there's exciting news for foodies in North Texas, as a local restaurant has just made it onto Yelp's highly coveted "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S." list for 2024.

Based on their research, Mr Max Izakaya Restaurant in Irving netted the No. 72 spot on Yelp's nationwide roster. Yelpers said this "OG spot" has the most authentic Japanese food in the DFW for the past 30 years.

Mr Max is certified by the Japan External Trade Organization for serving organic Japanese cuisine and drinks, according to Yelp. The restaurant has a 4.6/5 star rating on the platform and is famous for its fresh sushi, karaage chicken, ramen, and sashimi.

Several other restaurants in Texas ranked on Yelp's new list, and one even cracked the Top 10.

Gino's Deli Stop N Buy, San Antonio, Texas (#9)

(#9) Burger-chan, Houston, Texas (#27)

(#27) Tacos Doña Lena, Houston, Texas (#38)

(#38) Avesta Persian Grill, Houston, Texas (#61)

(#61) Pappa Gyros, Katy, Texas (#63)

(#63) Mr. A-Ok's Kitchen, San Antonio, Texas (#77)

(#77) Southern Yankee Crafthouse, Houston, Texas (#99)

The top two restaurants on this year's Top 100 are Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona, and Menya Rui in St. Louis, Missouri.

To determine its top 100 food spots across the country, Yelp examined several factors, such as the ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions.

The complete list can be read on their site.