One killed, three hospitalized in South Dallas shooting

No arrests have been made after four people were shot Monday afternoon

Dallas Police are looking for the person who shot four people in a South Dallas community of townhomes Monday afternoon, killing one.

Police said they were called to a shooting in the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street at about 2 p.m.

Preliminary information from the police department indicates four people were shot and that one of those people died.

The three survivors, whose identities, and ages are unknown, were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

The identity of the person killed will be released after the family has been notified of the death.

Dallas Police said there have been no arrests and police have not publicly identified any suspects.

From Texas Sky Ranger, Dallas Police were seen photographing a crime scene about a block away at a townhome on the 1300 block of Beulah Place. The area is generally east of Fair Park, south of Dolphin Heights.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

