One Killed in Single Engine Plane Crash Near Granbury

The wreckage of a Beechcraft BE33 was found three miles north of the Granbury Airport on Saturday.

By Hannah Jones

One person is dead after a single engine plane crash near Granbury on Saturday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the wreckage site of a plane crash north of Farm to Market Road 4 and west of County Road 2580, three miles NW of Granbury Airport, shortly after 11 a.m.

When troopers arrival, they found the wreckage of a Beechcraft BE33 with the sole occupant dead inside.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the wreckage was located by a passerby.

Highway Patrol Troopers informed the Federal Aviation Administration of the crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot filed a flight plan Saturday from Mineral Wells to Granbury, leading officials to suspect that the crash occurred Saturday.

The FAA and the NTSB will Investigate with the NTSB leading the investigation.

