One Injured in Southern Dallas Shooting

One man was injured in a shooting in southern Dallas early Sunday morning, police say.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive, near Paul Quinn College, Dallas police said.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with a gunshot wound that was not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they learned the victim and the suspect, 26-year-old Christopher Carraway, were in an argument in an apartment courtyard when the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

The suspect initially fled the scene but was later arrested when he was located walking through the apartment complex and identified by witnesses, Dallas police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.