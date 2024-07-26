grocery shopping

Kroger, Albertsons halt merger plans while Colorado lawsuit proceeds

Colorado AG says the merger would harm shoppers by eliminating competition

By Dee-Ann Durbin | The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

On Thursday, supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons agreed to temporarily halt their proposed merger in Colorado until a judge has considered the state’s objections.

Kroger and Albertsons announced their planned merger in October 2022. The companies say they would be better able to compete with rivals like Walmart and Costco if they merge.

However, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser sued earlier this year to block the merger, saying it would harm shoppers and workers by eliminating the competition that now exists between the 148 Kroger-owned groceries and 105 Albertsons-owned groceries in Colorado.

A judge in Denver District Court was scheduled to consider a preliminary injunction that would temporarily block the merger on Aug. 12. But on Thursday, Judge Andrew Luxen said all of the parties in the case had agreed that Kroger and Albertsons would temporarily halt their merger plans until after the court rules in the state's case.

Luxen will consider the state's argument that the merger should be permanently blocked during a trial beginning Sept. 30.

The case is one of several challenging the $24.6 billion merger.

In February, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger in federal court. Eight states and the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit, which will proceed in Oregon. The judge in that case is scheduled to consider the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction on Aug. 26.

The state of Washington has also sued to block the merger.

