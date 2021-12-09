McKinney

One Hurt in Reported Helicopter Explosion in McKinney

McKinney Fire Department

One person was hurt Thursday evening when a helicopter reportedly exploded at the McKinney National Airport.

The McKinney Fire Department said that an individual was working on the helicopter at the airport, and then they tried to lift off.

Investigators said that is when the helicopter tilted to the side and the reported explosion happened.

The individual was able to get out of the helicopter, but was transported to a nearby hospital with burns. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters extinguished the burning helicopter.

The FAA has been notified and will be investigating.

