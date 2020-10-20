One Dead, Suspect At-Large After West Dallas Shooting

A 37-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in West Dallas, police say.

The incident happened at about 1:46 a.m. in the 2400 block of Bickers Street, just south of the Trinity River, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found Desmond Walton, 37, lying on a bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Walton to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.