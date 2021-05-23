One Dead After Vehicle Is Swept Away in High Water Saturday

A 67-year-old man was killed when his car was swept away in high water Saturday night in Ellis County, police say.

The incident happened off Interstate Highway 45 in Palmer at about 9:25 p.m., Palmer police said.

Police said firefighters arrived at the scene at the north service road and found a vehicle completely submerged in the water. Due to the strength of the current, rescuers were unable to pull the occupant out of the vehicle.

Police said authorities had to wait for the water to recede to begin any rescue attempts.

The Midlothian Police Department and Red Oak Fire Department assisted in rescue efforts, but the 67-year-old man from Red Oak was located Sunday and pronounced dead.

Prior to the water rescue call, at about 8:57 p.m. Saturday, the Palmer Police Department and Ennis Fire Department rescued a man, woman and infant trapped in floodwaters near I-45.

Authorities said when crews arrived, the family was on the roof of the vehicle awaiting responders.