One Dead After Shooting in Uptown Dallas

Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Uptown Dallas.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 Monday morning along McKinney Avenue near Boll Street.

Investigators said two people got into an argument inside a nearby bar, which spilled out into the street.

That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers say the shooting occurred near a party bus, and believe that it belongs to the suspect, who got away.

So far, no arrest.