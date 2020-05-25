One Dead After Shooting in Uptown Dallas

Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Uptown Dallas.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 Monday morning along McKinney Avenue near Boll Street.
Investigators said two people got into an argument inside a nearby bar, which spilled out into the street.
That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Officers say the shooting occurred near a party bus, and believe that it belongs to the suspect, who got away.
So far, no arrest.