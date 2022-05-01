One Dead After Shooting at DART Cedars Station

DART police say it is looking for three suspects in connection with a murder at one of its Dallas train stations.

It happened late Saturday at the Cedars station just south of downtown.

According to DART, officers arrived at the Cedars station just after 10:30 p.m. on a report someone had been shot.

A Dart spokesperson said one person was taken to the hospital. They did not survive.

No additional information on the suspects or victim was immediately available.

The shooting marked the second homicide at a DART station in just over three weeks.

DART investigators released an information poster last week that included two photos of a suspect it says is related to the killing of a man at the Ledbetter station in southeast Oak Cliff on April 4.