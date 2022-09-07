One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police

A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say.

In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

Investigators said the man had been driven there by a friend. Medstar pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers believe this is related to a shooting call near the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail, about one mile to the northeast of the Kroger.

The Fort Worth Homicide department is at the scene conducting the investigation.

This story is developing.