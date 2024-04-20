Fort Worth

One dead, 2 hurt after major crash involving 3 cars in Fort Worth

The fatal crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of S. Riverside Drive and E. Berry Street

By De'Anthony Taylor

One person is dead, and two others are hospitalized after three cars crashed at an intersection in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

Forth Worth Police said officers were called to the area of S. Riverside Drive and E. Berry Street around 12:55 p.m. following reports of a major crash involving three cars.

When police and first responders showed up at the scene, they found the damaged vehicles and the victims of the crash.

Authorities said three people were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other victims are in stable condition.

The name of the deceased person will not be released pending notification of next-of-kin. Police said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is also working to find out the manner and cause of the victim's death.

The deadly crash is still under investigation.

