Officials Look for Public Input on New Trail Name

The soon-to-be 60-mile trail will connect multiple cities across North Texas from Fort Worth to Dallas

By Jacob Reyes

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is asking for the public’s help in naming a new trail, over 60 miles long, that will connect Fort Worth to Dallas.

The council has set up a virtual public feedback forum where participants are asked to choose between two trail names and logo options and to provide input on points of interest along the trail.

The name and logo options were chosen with the assistance of the public late last year.

The new trail, spanning from Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas, is now open with 50 miles completed so far. It is expected to be completed in 2024. The project is envisioned as a tourist, recreational and event attraction for the community. 

The project has been part of North Texas' long-range transportation plan since the 1990s and since 2013, mayors of each city involved have collaborated with the North Central Texas Council of Governments on its development.

“The 60-plus-mile trail and alternative transportation route will bring new necessary health benefits, traffic reduction and recreational opportunities to an ever-growing North Texas,” City of Fort Worth officials said in a press release.

To access and participate in the public feedback forum, click here.

