Henderson County

Officials Ask for Public's Help Locating Two Missing Henderson County Children

The children were last seen with their parents, 45-year-old Christina Gibbons and 55-year-old Robert Tickle in Chandler, officials said

nmc_3cps01gm.jpg
Staff Photographer

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public's help with locating two Henderson County children.

According to officials, 12-year-old Robert Tickle, Jr. and 7-year-old Briya Tickle were ordered into DFPS custody by Judge Nancy Perryman.

The children were last seen with their parents, 45-year-old Christina Gibbons and 55-year-old Robert Tickle in Chandler, officials said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Nov 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

election day 1 hour ago

Live Updates: Election Day in North Texas and Around the Lone Star State

Officials said the children may also be near Duncanville or Grand Prairie.

According to officials, the children's parents drive a 2002 Brown Ford F150 pickup truck with the Texas license plate number HKY 8662.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these children should contact Child Protective Investigations at 903-521-6095, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Henderson CountyTexas Department of Family and Protective Servicesmissing children
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us