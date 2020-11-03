Officials Ask for Public's Help Locating Two Missing Henderson County Children

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public's help with locating two Henderson County children.
According to officials, 12-year-old Robert Tickle, Jr. and 7-year-old Briya Tickle were ordered into DFPS custody by Judge Nancy Perryman.
The children were last seen with their parents, 45-year-old Christina Gibbons and 55-year-old Robert Tickle in Chandler, officials said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Officials said the children may also be near Duncanville or Grand Prairie.
According to officials, the children's parents drive a 2002 Brown Ford F150 pickup truck with the Texas license plate number HKY 8662.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these children should contact Child Protective Investigations at 903-521-6095, officials said.