Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident.

According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.

The department said that as the person was walking away Salazar pushed them to the ground. The department added that the person posed no threat to Salazar who "used force to affect the arrest of the individual."

As the incident was investigated internally, Salazar was placed on restricted duty and his police authority and power were stripped away.

The department did not share Salazar's account of the incident but did say that those investigating the use of force complaint found video surveillance of the incident that contradicted Salazar's story of what took place.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Chief Neil Noakes and his chain of command agreed to terminate Salazar's employment with the department after determining he "used greater force than necessary and that he was untruthful in the reporting of this incident."

"The Fort Worth Police Department is filled with officers who do the job right every day," the department said. "In this case, Officer Salazar did not conduct himself in a manner that represents the professionalism of our officers. Our department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer and in doing so, we will continue to be transparent and open with our community."

Police did not say who filed the use of force complaint or whether the citizen who was shoved to the ground suffered any injuries.

Salazar was fired Jan. 13, 2023. He was a 15-year veteran of the department and had been assigned to the Dignitary Protection Unit prior to being placed on restricted duty.