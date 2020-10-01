Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officer Fired After Posting Racist Meme on Facebook: Police

The police department's internal affairs department continues to investigate the extent of the involvement of a second officer

By Holley Ford

NBC 5 News

A Fort Worth police officer who shared a meme on Facebook criticized by some community activists as racist has been terminated, the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Thursday.

After an Internal Affairs investigation, the department said Officer Roger Ballard received an indefinite suspension for violating departmental General Orders related to social media use. An indefinite suspension is equivalent to a termination.

The department initially released a statement last week saying they were made aware of a "racially insensitive and grossly inappropriate Facebook post, which surfaced on an officer's personal profile."

At a press conference last Friday held by United My Justice, group vice-president Cecil Collier said the meme shows a Black man lying in a casket with the caption "this is what happens when you resist the police."

Internal Affairs is continuing to investigate the extent of the involvement of a second officer.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard," the department said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth police
