Officer Assaulted Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Multiple Times: Dallas Police

A Dallas police officer accused of assaulting multiple children took in a 14-year-old girl and repeatedly raped her in 2011 after the man who trafficked her was arrested, police allege.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Officer Tyrone Williams Jr., 49, was booked into the Dallas County Jail this week on a second charge of sexual assault of a child.

The first charge was filed last June, when he surrendered to authorities after the daughter of a family friend said he forced himself on her in May while she was sleeping, according to court records.

He also was accused by an attorney of assaulting at least two other underage girls — for a total of four — but the status of those two cases wasn’t clear Thursday.

Police said Tuesday that “additional victims” were identified in June but didn’t say why it took nearly a year to file the second charge.

