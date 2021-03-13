2 Dallas Police Officers Arrested in Separate Incidents

Two Dallas police officers were arrested in the last two days in separate incidents, including one officer suspected of driving while intoxicated another accused of assault, officials say.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, Cedar Hill officers went to investigate a vehicle running in the parking lot of a closed business in the 200 block of Uptown Boulevard and found the driver asleep at the wheel, police said.

Police said the driver was identified as Terry Charles, an officer with the Dallas Police Department, and that he was intoxicated.

Charles was booked into the DeSoto Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bail is set at $3,000, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said Charles, a senior corporal, has been with the department since September 2008.

In a separate incident Friday, Sr. Cpl. Thomas Hartmann turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff's Department in connection with a March 6 offense in Aubrey, Dallas police said.

Hartmann is charged with assault and tampering with a witness. He has been with the department since January 2010, police said.

Both Charles and Hartmann are on leave pending the outcome of internal affairs administrative investigations.