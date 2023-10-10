Dallas Fire Rescue

Off-duty Dallas Fire-Rescue officer arrested on DWI charges after crash

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC DFW

An off-duty paramedic was arrested Sunday in downtown Dallas for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and Dallas Police responded to the 2700 block of Samuell Boulevard for a single-car crash at 1:14 a.m. on Oct. 8.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they saw signs of intoxication in DFR Officer Armando Fierro, who has been with the Fire-Rescue department for three years.

Fierro was arrested and charged with suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He is also placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by DFR Internal Affairs and Dallas PD.

Officials said no other injuries were reported in the crash.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Fire RescueDallasNorth Texas
