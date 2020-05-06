Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Purchases Historic Oak Cliff Country Club

An Oak Cliff church is buying the historic Golf Club of Dallas.

The golf club, formerly known as Oak Cliff Country Club, was built in 1954 and hosted the Byron Nelson golf tournament for eight years.

The Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, under the leadership of Senior Pastor Dr. Tony Evans, has purchased the club.

Evans founded the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in 1976. The church began with 10 people in Evans's house, but now the church employs over 300 individuals and has roughly 10,000 active members.

Philip Bleakney, the head golf pro at the Golf Club of Dallas, informed members via email that the church plans to keep it as a golf course.

Bleakney said that after meeting with Evans, he felt that the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship was a perfect group to own the golf club.

According to Bleakney, the church made it clear that they want to keep the golf course intact and make it the focal point of the community like it was in the past.