North Texas Woman Donates Crocheted Creations to Those in Need

Alexan Weber started crocheting in her retirement, but since the COVID-19 pandemic started, she's had a lot more time to devote to her hobby.

"It's a lot easier to sit for four hours during the pandemic than it was before," Weber said, "God puts that crochet hook back in my hand. I pick it back up and do it again!"

Weber crochets baby things: blankets, booties, hats, and clothes for newborn boys and girls. She's made nearly 100 items so far.

Weber donates all of her creations to a North Texas women's clinic. Many of the mothers who receive them are first-time moms who don't have the support of their families.

"It's helping me connect to those who are going to need help," Weber said. "I guess it's just my calling. I feel for these women who are alone. I was a single mother for nine years. I know how hard it is to raise a family on your own."

Weber has never met any of the women or babies who have received her donations, but a label she sews on each item has a message from her. It says "Handmade with Love by Alexan."

"The feeling of giving, knowing that you're not going to get anything back, is something special," Weber said. "They're not alone. There are people who care."