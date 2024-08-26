safety

North Texas water company issues boil water notice

The boil notice affects residents in Rendon and surrounding areas

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC 5 News

Due to reduced pressure, a North Texas water company issued a boil notice Monday afternoon.

Bethesda Water Supply Corporation headquartered in Burleson issued the boil water notice after mechanical issues in its distribution system.

Repairs have been made and water restored but the boil water notice is still in effect.

The boil notice affects Rendon and surrounding areas.

The water company is asking customers in the affected areas to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water. For more information, click here.

Bethesda Water Supply Corporation operates as a nonprofit organization supplying drinking water to communities in Texas.

