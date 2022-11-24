Thanksgiving

North Texas Volunteers Prepare to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals

Volunteers and employees of the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas will work with the Meals of Wheels program to lend a holiday helping hand.

By Larry Collins

Thousands of traditional thanksgiving meals will be cooked, packed and delivered to North Texans in need.

Approximately 500 volunteers will deliver the meals to 4,500 home-bound senior citizens and disabled adults in Dallas County for the 49th year.

It takes 750 pounds of turkey, 800 pounds of cornbread dressing, gallons of gravy, and all the traditional sides.

This article tagged under:

ThanksgivingMeals on Wheelsvisiting nurse association
