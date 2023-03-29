North Texas Veterans, Motorcycle Clubs Collect Relief Supplies for Mississippi Tornado Victims

A group of North Texas veterans and motorcycle clubs are partnering with groups from other states to fill a truck with relief supplies for people who lost everything when tornadoes hit part of Amory, Mississippi.

People have been dropping off socks, sleeping bags, water and other necessities at the Veteran's Resource Outreach Center in Rowlett, also known as the VROC. They're calling the effort Task Force Amory and are encouraging people to drop off disaster relief supplies to the VROC, including medical mobility devices, through Friday.

A donor paid for a 26-foot Ryder truck and has offered to cover the costs for an additional truck if they collect enough supplies to fill it.

Motorcycle clubs in Oklahoma and Louisiana are also joining in the effort. Volunteers plan to drive to collect supplies from other states to deliver to Amory on Sunday, April 2.

They're accepting donations of non-perishable food items, baby food and diapers, Gatorade, tarps, tools, buckets, cords, toiletries and more.

The VROC is located at 4210 Industrial Street in Rowlett. They're also accepting donations at The Rowlett Food Pantry at 4501 Rowlett Rd.

ONLINE: Learn more here.