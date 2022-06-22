North Texas Summer and Supper Council Makes Sure Kids Don't Go Hungry

The North Texas Summer and Supper Council hosted its first in-person summer meals kickoff event Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic started.

The council's mission is to make sure every child has access to healthy food over the summer months when they normally rely on school meals.

The kickoff event at Beckley Saner Recreation Center in Dallas featured fun activities for more than 150 kids and volunteers sent kids home with free meals.

"Oftentimes, families do not have access to meals that would generally be free to them during school time. When school is out of session, this program really helps bridge the gap," said Ashley Douglas with the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Volunteers expect to serve 70,000 kids in Dallas and Collin Counties during the summer months. Families are encouraged to call 211 to find out more about where to find free summer meals.

The North Texas Food Bank estimates that one in five kids in our region is food insecure. Research shows that events like this can increase summer meal participation, alerting families that community sites are open and offer a fun and easy way to get a nutritious meal. To find a summer meal site near you text "FOODTX" to 877-877.