North Texas School Districts Begin Hiring Season

Over the next few weeks, school districts across North Texas will hold job fairs to fill vacancies.

“This is prime time hiring season and it will continue into the summer months and the early part of the fall,” said MeShelley White, Grand Prairie ISD Director of Human Capital. “We are looking for passionate individuals who want to work with children and who want to make an impact.”

Grand Prairie ISD has a job fair planned for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at South Grand Prairie High School.

The district is searching for a number of positions including certified teachers, bus drivers, food service workers and substitutes.

Fort Worth ISD has a “Mega Job Fair” planned for April 9.

“The district continues to have a high demand for teachers in bilingual education, math, science, and special education teaching spots,” said Fort Worth ISD spokeswoman Claudia Garibay. “The Fort Worth ISD is offering hiring bonuses starting at $2,000 for any teacher hires prior to May 1, 2022.”

Fort Worth ISD will also have hiring bonuses for bilingual ($5,000), special education ($3,000) and secondary math, science, or English language arts ($3,000) teachers.

Dallas ISD held its first hiring event of the season earlier in the week. While the district is 97% staffed, they need around 500 staff members for the next school year.

“I know that there is a nationwide shortage, but we see that we have a lot of quality individuals,” said Steven Jackson, Dallas ISD Director of Recruitment. “There are a lot of minorities, which I love, that are coming in and trying to be teachers and change that narrative of what it means to be a teacher.”