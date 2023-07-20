North Texas natives have eyes set on US Women's National Team

A new generation of athletes is taking the field in New Zealand and Australia.

On the U.S. Women’s National Team, 14 women will make their World Cup debut when they face Vietnam Friday night.

The USWNT’s chase for the third consecutive World Cup, an inspiration for Dallas-area soccer stars and collegiate athletes, Trinity Byars and Lexi Missimo.

“I'm really excited to watch Alyssa Thompson and Trinity Rodman just because we both played with them in camps for a few years,” Byars said.

Byars is from Richardson and plays for the Longhorns Women’s Soccer Team alongside her childhood best friend.

"I've actually known her since we were seven-years-old," Missimo said.

Missimo graduated from Southlake High School.

“I think it's been challenging sometimes, but most of the time it's been fun because you're doing something that you love,” she said.

The duos accolades, grit and passion on the field make them standouts among female soccer players.

“It means a lot, just like being able to inspire the younger us and also being inspired by older women, too,” Byars said. “Alex Morgan inspires me a lot. Just looking up to how much she's accomplished is really inspiring.”

Soccer fans and analysts have said Byars and Missimo could very well play next to their idols by the next World Cup.

“My ultimate goal is to be on the senior women's national team and to go pro,” Missimo said.

The goal is to one day have their picture and jersey included in the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco.

“I hope someday me and her will both be in here and be cool to have a side by side," Missimo said.

USA, the top team in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, will battle Vietnam, No. 32 in the FIFA rankings Friday in New Zealand at 8 p.m. CST.

"I'm super excited," Missimo said. "I already know where I'm going to be watching it, and it's very exciting."