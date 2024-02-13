North Texas man offering cash reward for return of missing monitor lizard

A man in North Texas and a radio station are offering a cash reward and two tickets to a Dave Matthews concert to anyone who finds his missing large reptilian pet.

Trey Smoak of Crowley is still searching for his roughneck monitor lizard Dino, who disappeared outside his home on Friday, Feb. 9.

"I set him up in a kennel right outside my front door, not 10 feet from where I was sitting in the house," Smoak said in a Facebook post.

"He was fine there for a couple hours, and then the front door got shut for like 10 min, and he disappeared. I'm pretty sure he was snatched, but there's the chance he slipped out somehow. I just don't see how. He was big, and the kennel was locked up tight.

Trey Smoak

Smoak said he spent nearly $1,000 in equipment, substrate, lights, building supplies, and a 500-gallon aquarium for the exotic creature's new enclosure.

"This sucks. There's not going to be to many of this species of monitors in the area. If you live in the Crowley area and hear of anything in regards to a roughneck monitor lizard, please let me know," said Smoak.

The pet owner posted that he was offering $300, and after speaking with 97.1 The Freak, the radio station added $200 plus the pair of concert tickets.

According to Smoak, Dino requires a lot of specialized equipment and proper care. He also shared that the lizard has a healthy appetite and needs a variety of expensive foods daily.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dino is urged to contact Trey at Josephsmoak1@gmail.com, call 97.1 The Freak, or Crowley Animal Control.