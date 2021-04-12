real estate

North Texas Home Prices Surge to Unheard-of Levels

The dwindling supply of houses on the market in March fueled the biggest price gain in more than a decade

By Steve Brown, The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

North Texas home prices rose at the fastest clip in more than a decade in March.

The median price of a single-family house sold by area real estate agents jumped by 16% to $312,000 last month. That's the highest price ever for property sales in North Texas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The price per square foot of homes sold rose even faster - up 19% from March 2020, according to a new report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

covid-19 vaccine 18 mins ago

400 Homebound Meals on Wheels Clients to Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations From Kroger, Fort Worth FD

The surge in home prices in North Texas comes as the shortage of homes for sale worsens.

Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

real estate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us