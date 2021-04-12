North Texas Home Prices Surge to Unheard-of Levels

North Texas home prices rose at the fastest clip in more than a decade in March.

The median price of a single-family house sold by area real estate agents jumped by 16% to $312,000 last month. That's the highest price ever for property sales in North Texas.

The price per square foot of homes sold rose even faster - up 19% from March 2020, according to a new report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.

The surge in home prices in North Texas comes as the shortage of homes for sale worsens.

